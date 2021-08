If you haven’t yet discovered the comfort and convenience of a pair of Birkenstocks, Stüssy is here with a new collaboration to tip you over the edge of temptation. The two brands will soon release three versions of the Boston, the heralded silhouette first introduced in 1979 to keep the German footwear brand in rotation through the colder months. Stüssy’s touch on the classic is light, rendering the suede upper in clean colors dubbed “bone,” “caramel,” and “dusty pink.” Appearing just beneath the buckled strap is a debossed Stüssy logo hugging onto the midsole — which should be just enough streetwear flare to create high demand.