A police inspector hailed the teamwork that went into catching a serial burglar - but admitted a judge's decision not to ban him from a town centre was "disappointing". Shrewsbury criminal Sam Clubb was jailed this week after committing a spate of burglaries and thefts in the town centre in spring this year. In one incident he stole £7,700 worth of Gucci watches from Goldsmith's of Shrewsbury in a late night raid on April 10. It was initially believed he took £20,000 worth, but the jewellers in The Square submitted a claim for £7,700 to its insurance.