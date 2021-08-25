Cancel
India

Arif Khan highlights India's unity in diversity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday highlighted the aspect of unity in the diversity of India and said if India is defined by race, religion and language, then many will be excluded. During his address at Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion...

India
India

Kovind lauds UP govt's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to masses

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya and lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to common people through art and culture. Speaking at the conclave, President Kovind said, "I commend Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and...
SocietyWashington Post

A timeline of hate, intimidation and injustice in Modi’s India

Aug. 8: A crowd chants slogans calling for the genocide of Muslims during a rally in New Delhi called by a former spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. The instigator is arrested and released in 24 hours. Aug. 8: Anmol Pritam, a young journalist from the online news...
EducationTennessee Tribune

India’s Boys-Only “Sainik Schools” Will Now Admit Girls

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sainik Schools, which only admitted boys until now, will be open for admission to girl students. A Sainik School is a school designed to prepare students for enrollment into the National Defence Academy (NDA) or the Indian Naval Academy (INA). Sainik Schools as managed jointly by the Ministry of Defence’s Sainik School Society and state governments.
IndiaBBC

The controversy over India caste census explained

Major opposition and regional leaders have met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to argue in favour of counting caste in the country's census. "A caste census will be a historic, pro-poor measure," Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the regional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.
Sportsatlanticcitynews.net

Hockey India congratulate Col Bibhu Kalyan Nayak

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Col (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, an expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, for being re-appointed as the Chair of FIH health and safety committee by the FIH executive board recently. Col (Dr.) Nayak's new term will last till the first Executive Board Meeting after Congress 2022.
WorldBBC

England v India: Highlights as resilient India frustrate hosts

Watch highlights as England face a resurgent India and end day three of the third Test at Headingley 139 runs ahead with two days to go. REPORT: Pujara leads fightback as India frustrate England. AS IT HAPPENED: England v India, third Test, Headingley - clips, radio & text. Watch full...
Agricultureatlanticcitynews.net

FarmERP expands its operations toeverchanging AgTech

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In today's digital era, the field of AgriTech has been trying to streamline a somewhat disorganized industry by emphasizing predictability and formulaic working methods. Marking the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, farm management is the next big thing, and technology is being interleaved with routine agronomic operations in a fairly aggressive manner across the world.
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

J-K: Two Kashmiri lecturers claims to discover fossil site

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Two Kashmiri lecturers claimed that they have discovered a gigantic fossil site in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The lecturers, Manzoor Javaid and Dr Rouf Hamzah, working in the School Education Department are associated with School Herbal Gardens as nodal officers.
Sportsatlanticcitynews.net

Happy that athletes reverted our effort: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday met with athletes who came back from Nairobi after participating in World Athletics U20 Championships. The Indian contingent returned with three medals -- two silver and a bronze. Shaili Singh claimed the women's...
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

'Will handover Anil Deshmukh case documents to CBI'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Thursday communicated to the Bombay High Court that it will hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) all the relevant documents of the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh related FIR, including IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's report with annexures by August 31.
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Delhi: 78 evacuees from Afghan test negative for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): As many as 78 people, including children, who arrived from Afghanistan on Tuesday late night were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp. In a new development, all these evacuees have tested negative for COVID-19, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police. An official statement by...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Afghanistan Diversion Put Air India Pilots Over Flight Duty Limit

As the situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, the airspace over the country was declared military-only on Monday, with commercial flights asked not to overfly. This meant two Air India flights from the US had to divert to the UAE on short notice, pushing the pilots over their flight duty time limit (FDTL). Both aircraft landed safely in Delhi a few hours late.
Indiaatlanticcitynews.net

Harish Rawat to meet Punjab CM, Sidhu

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turf war in the party's state unit, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday said he will visit the state in a day or two and meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Kanika Dhillon featured on international magazine cover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who has contributed her writings to movies like 'Guilty', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Kedarnath' and more, has become the first-ever writer to feature on the cover of an international Bollywood magazine. The German magazine ISHQ is celebrating the phenomenal filmography of...
Carsatlanticcitynews.net

Anand Mahindra dedicates SUV to Avani Lekhara

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said he would dedicate the first special utility vehicles (SUV) of his company for those with disabilities to Avani Lekhara who clinched gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we should...
Religionatlanticcitynews.net

Mathura: BJP MP seeks amendment to Places of Worship Act

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): With the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit settled by the Supreme Court, the demand to reclaim the Lord Krishna birthplace has grown louder. Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav has decided to seek an amendment to the Places of Worship (special provisions) Act in the Winter Session of Parliament to allow removal of Shahi Idgah Trust from Krishna Janmbhoomi.
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

India ranks 2nd in the world in cryptocurrency adoption report

A new study from market research firm Finder shows that Asian countries are outpacing the rest of the globe when it comes to cryptocurrency ownership. In India, the number of crypto users passed 15 million in June. The country ranked second in terms of crypto adoption, with 30% of the...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Gurugram developers to push for technology

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian real estate business - both commercial and residential - has been aggressively adopting technology to create better customer experiences for quite some time. With the COVID-19, the digital revolution has only accelerated. We've seen a few flashes of this digital change during the last 12 months. Recently, PropTiger.com, India's premier digital real estate consultancy firm, launched PT Direct, a one-stop virtual platform that will help buyers in talking to Property Experts and scheduling meetings, negotiating with developers, paying the booking amount safely through the PT Direct Platform, and unlocking special offers and discountsBefore the viral outbreak disrupted the global business ecosystem, the proptech market had progressed beyond enabling online property search to provide end-to-end solutions to consumers. Apart from linking customers with the greatest property deals, new-age real estate platforms are now offering a variety of services such as apartment management, digital payment integration, and so on. "Average time spent by visitors on the platform is close to 17 minutes, which is very high for digital platforms. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by creating a branded one-stop solution for buyers, and we will continue to bring in more innovations in buying and selling of properties," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, PropTiger.com, Housing.comMakaan.com.

