Gonzaga Begins 2021 Season on Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. – — The Gonzaga men's soccer team kickoff the fall season this Thursday against UNLV at Luger Field at 7 p.m. Overall, GU is 6-3 against the Rebels with the series dating back to 1999. The two teams most recently played in 2017, when Las Vegas won 3-0. The Zags are coming off an unprecedented spring slate, going 2-9 overall, with both wins coming from home field. Three seniors are returning this season including,Theo O'Malley, Matt Kintzle and Joe Corner. Another senior is Noah Bushey, who is a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast and originally from Spokane. There are also a handful of newcomers this year, including 10 freshmen.