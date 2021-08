Most consumers don’t need to be persuaded to pick up a box of cookies during a weeknight trip to Trader Joe’s, but the efforts Partake is making outside of cookie sales provides another reason to stock up. Denise Woodard, founder and CEO of Partake, felt a responsibility to not only run a successful company, but to help other people of color do the same. In 2020, she established the Black Futures in Food and Beverage Fellowship Program to drive and support more Black and Brown voices within the food and beverage space. From fundraising to food insecurity, Woodard answered our questions so we all could do more to amplify this message.