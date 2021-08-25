Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK moves below $27, ready to set another higher low?

Solana price analysis is bullish on the daily chart. Solana price action consolidating for more strength at the $96 mark. Solana price analysis is bullish on the daily chart today as the market continues to push beyond the $95 support over the last 24 hours after a successful attempt to break through the $100 psychological support. The coin managed to test a daily high of $101 before dropping, correcting to a high low of $96. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to reverse later today and start regaining some of the losses seen earlier this week.