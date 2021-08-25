Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK moves below $27, ready to set another higher low?
Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today. LINK/USD saw a strong retracement overnight. LINK found support around $25.7 overnight. Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today as a new higher low was established over the last 24 hours as the market rapidly moved back below the $27 mark. Since further downside was not seen, we expect LINK/USD to reverse today and look to set further highs.www.cryptopolitan.com
