Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Toasty’ Releasing in Black

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear has another Air Force 1 part of the brand’s ‘Toasty’ collection that will release in the colder months. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, White, and Sail color combination. This pair is part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ campaign while constructed with recycled fabrics. The pair also features a fleece liner and insoles, while the ‘Toasty’ label is used. Other details include Nike’s pinwheel logo on the tongue while Nike Grind constructs the outsole.

www.sneakerfiles.com

