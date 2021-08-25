Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 ‘Arctic Pink’ Official Images
The Air Force 1 High Utility launched in 2018, and for 2021, Nike Sportswear will release the sequel: the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0. Specifically, this Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 features an Arctic Pink and Gum Light Brown color combination. Utilizing a similar look, the model features leather with a new strap, buckle system, and mesh tongue. The pair also has minimal branding, another difference from the original. Other highlights include suede overlays and a rugged outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com
