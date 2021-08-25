Group14 and InoBat team on battery applications
Group14 Technologies and InoBat are partnering to manufacture high energy density batteries for automotive applications. Demand for higher-performing energy storage is continuing to increase and to deliver on zero-emission electric vehicles, automotive OEMs are turning to drop-in-ready technologies such as high-capacity silicon-based anode materials, which deliver more energy density per volume than traditional lithium-ion-based batteries for mobility of all modes.www.just-auto.com
Comments / 0