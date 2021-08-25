adidas Top Ten Hi Releases in White, Black, and Gold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas Originals just launched a new lifestyle shoe that references designs of the past. Available now at Adidas.com is the Ozelia in bold styles in both men’s and women’s sizing. According to the German sportswear brand, the model borrows design elements from Adidas sneakers in the experimental ’90s era but is upgraded with modern-day cushioning for all-day comfort. The shoe is constructed with recycled content as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to end plastic waste as 20% of materials used to create the...