adidas Top Ten Hi Releases in White, Black, and Gold
The classic adidas Top Ten Hi has started to release in a new color option that features a clean and simple theme. Looking closer, this adidas Top Ten features White leather on the upper while suede appears on the toe and ankle. Next, Gold Foil adorns the branding on the tongues and heel as well as the trimming around the collar. Other highlights include Black on the Three Stripes branding, White on the midsole, and a Cream rubber outsole to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
