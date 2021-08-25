Nike SB Blazer Mid ‘Lobster’ Releasing in October
Nike SB will debut a new Blazer Mid during Fall which will come highlighted in ‘Lobster.’. This Nike SB Blazer Mid comes dressed in a Summit White, Lobster, and White color combination. Highlighted with Summit White suede on the upper while Lobster Red adorns the leather Swoosh logos, heel, tongue labels, and insole branding. Some of the other details include White laces, ’NIKE’ embroidered on the heel while the same shade covers the midsole. Finally, a Dark Gum rubber outsole finishes the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
