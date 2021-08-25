Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Air Max 95 Releasing with Reflective Iridescent Camo

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear is dropping a new Air Max 95, which features reflective iridescent camouflage. This Nike Air Max 95 comes constructed with ballistic mesh and leather throughout, while Black and Neutral shades run throughout. Next, 3M reflective iridescent camouflage print adorns the sides while a White midsole and a Grey rubber outsole finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max 95#Nike Sportswear#Iridescent#Nike Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Michael Jordan’s son teases another Trophy Room x Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Trophy Room, the Florida sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, may have another collaboration with Jordan Brand in the works. Marcus Jordan teased in a recent Instagram post that “we back soon,” posing in front of a new Trophy Room store covered in “Family Reunion” promotions hinting at another Jordan x Jordan partnership. A window graphic behind him also displays a grayed-out silhouette — which looks a lot like an Air Jordan 1 High — only fueling speculation more.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Reign Continues With A Grey And Green Colorway

Long the “butt” of many jokes, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has become a go-to option for countless sneaker fans – casual and savvy alike. With dozens of colorways ostensibly inspired by the original batch of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, the mid-top silhouette has garnered attention for its relatively accessible nature. And while its latest grey, white and green style isn’t rooted in Air Jordan heritage, it’s sure to join wish-lists everywhere for its clean color-blocking (and Boston Celtics-appropriate arrangement). Suede throughout the retro indulges in the darkest shade of the trio, while profile swooshes, collar panels and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap are clad in the titular tone. A less obvious detail on the upcoming sneakers is the seemingly-metallic green lace dubrae at the base of the tongue, perhaps a nod to an Air Jordan 1 from 1985.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick" Supplies Vivacious Two-Tone Style

Part of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, the Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick” is a vivacious women’s style with premium construction and a two-tone color scheme. Now, ahead of its arrival, we’ve been given a closer look at the “Lipstick” — a design that serves as a colorful complement to the muted, makeup-inspired Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.”
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

New Sneakers Headline Human Made’s Latest Collab With Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Adidas and Human Made have a new sneaker project dropping soon. The German sportswear company revealed via its latest collaboration with the Japanese streetwear label that includes...
TennisPosted by
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Gets Edgy in a Camo Jacket, Little Black Dress & Her Own Custom Comme Des Garçons Nikes

Naomi Osaka showed off another side to her style last night at an event for Tag Heuer in New York. Joined by fellow athlete Victor Cruz, Osaka arrived at Mr. Purple in edgy style on Thursday evening. The tennis pro’s outfit transformed a classic little black dress by layering in a unique camouflage jacket and crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton, for which Osaka serves as a house ambassador. The real kicker of the Japanese native’s look was her choice of shoes. The mid-top sneakers actually come from her own collaboration between Nike and Comme des Garçons that debuted in December 2020, titled...
RetailSneakerFiles

The Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing in White and Black

When the Nike Air More Uptempo returned in 2016, we saw fans go crazy over some of the original and new colorways. However, throughout the years, the hype has died down except for true fans. As the brand continues to drop new color options, the latest features White and Black makeup, which is perfect for those that like simple blocking.
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Jordans Released Between 1995-2005

The Jordan franchise changed the world of sneakers forever. Without the storytelling and collectible influence that Jumpman sneaks introduced, would sneakers hold anywhere near as much value as they do today? Probably not. The Jordan saga stretches over a 36-year period, featuring grailed releases, hyped rereleases, and releases we’ll probably never see again. That’s a storyline worth following.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Sneaker News #38 – Nike’s Timeless New Air Jordan 1

Welcome to Sneaker News #38. It’s a big one for Nike this week as it rolls out new colourways on several of this year’s most sought-after silhouettes from the classic Air Jordan 1 to the innovative Overbreak. The Swoosh isn’t the only brand making waves this week though. Adidas and Pharrell have teamed up for another bold, futuristic drop while New Balance and Todd Snyder are capturing the energy of farmer’s markets with the new 327. Members Week on Adidas is also providing a few exclusive drops.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Releasing Holiday 2021

Marcus Jordan and his store Trophy Room will have another collaboration with Jordan Brand during Holiday 2021. The two will release the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7. The next collaboration by Trophy Room was rumored to be another Air Jordan 1. This rumor started due to Marcus Jordan showcasing images of the front of his new store location that will open in Holiday 2021. In the photo, you can see a silhouette with a question mark, which is clearly the Jordan 1.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Take a First Look at Travis Scott x Nike's Air Max 1 "Wheat"

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 is set to drop in five different colorways. While fans patiently wait for the first one – “Cactus Jack” – to release later this year, another iteration has surfaced online. Revealed by sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz and first spotted on the rapper himself...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’Toasty’ Releasing in Oil Green

We have another Air Force 1 added to the new ‘Toasty’ collection, which will keep your feet warm during Fall and Winter. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an Oil Green, Sequoia, and Medium Olive color combination. A part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ campaign, the pair is constructed with recycled materials. Next, we have fleece on the liner and insoles along with the ‘Toasty’ label. Other details include Nike’s pinwheel logo adorns the tongue while a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" Drops Tomorrow: Store List

One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 and as a result, we have seen some truly amazing colorways make their way to the market. Among those models is the "Lightning" offering which came out all the way back in the 2000s. Now, this shoe is ready for its big retro, and fans can't help but be excited about it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy