What replaces diesel in the long-haul segment, and when?

We all love cars. We love shopping for cars and we love selling cars. But if you have been in the market looking for a car, the past year or so, you would definitely have been shocked. Look at the market that was at the beginning of 2020 and look at the market now. Look how vastly they differ. Why is it so bad? Why are the prices so high? Why can’t you find your favorite GMC Sierra 1500 for a reasonable price? When will everything be normal? Are used car prices high too?