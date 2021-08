A new survey suggests many U.S. workers would rather take a pay cut or give up paid holidays if it meant they could work from home. A survey of 3,500 US workers commissioned by GoodHire, an employment screening service provider, found that more than two-thirds (68%) would choose remote working over working from an office — a sentiment that has been echoed thoroughly by white-collar workers who have enjoyed the freedom and flexibility of working from home during the pandemic.