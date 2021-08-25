Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

EASY DOES IT

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one is for all you men out there who have a wife or significant other female companion. You gals are welcome to continue reading as well and perhaps provide some feedback for the ‘clueless’ ones amongst us. By that I mean there are many, many times when our wives or girlfriends get exasperated with us and we have no […]

www.gaffneyledger.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
TechnologyTexarkana Gazette

An easy way to choose passwords

Dear Readers: It can be so difficult to remember passwords. As we know, it's not a good idea to have just one password, but here's a great suggestion for a password from a former computer professor. If you have any suggestions for safe website passwords, email your hint to [email protected] — Heloise.
RecipesWest Hawaii Today

5 meals that are fast and easy

Some days, you just don’t feel like cooking lobster thermidor aux crevettes with a Mornay sauce, garnished with truffle paté, brandy and a fried egg on top. Some days, you want to cook something easy. Something fast. Not throw-a-frozen-block-of-something-into-the-microwave-and-hope-for-the-best fast. I’m talking about a delicious, satisfying, homemade entrée in 30...
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Summertime, and the growing is easy

Nature is amazing. All summer, the plants and the animals are busy growing. Recently, a pair of robins decided to build a nest for raising their second brood above the front entryway to Farmstead. The timbering there provides a nice nook for nesting, and while they find my comings and goings with people’s orders for curbside pickup most annoying, the pair tolerated our presence.
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Feldkamp: Making peace with parenting mistakes

My daughter is 21 and living on her own, and my son just started kindergarten. Recently, we were all in the car together, and she witnessed a reaction to my son’s behavior. Later, she asked if we could talk about it. She had concerns. As she talked, I grew defensive and even told her that she didn’t get to have input on how I parent her brother. She cried. I took a deep breath. Then, I told her how glad I was that she loves her brother so much she’d talk to me if she thought something was awry. Apparently, this particular incident had brought up memories for her of how I’d handled certain things poorly in her childhood. I listened. I cried.
Relationshipshot967.fm

Most Americans Are Uncomfortable Anywhere But Their Spot at Home

Do the people in your household settle into the exact same spots when you’re at the kitchen table? Watching TV? Or just lounging around?. In a new survey, two-thirds of Americans say they do have unofficial, “assigned” seating in their homes. And most of those people say they’re very passionate about their “spot.” In fact, 55% would feel “uncomfortable” sitting anywhere else.
Beauty & FashionKankakee Daily Journal

OVER EASY: Love that red

There was a time in my life when I wore makeup every day. Yes, it was before the pandemic. But it began the day I turned 13. My mother didn’t let me wear makeup at that age. I complied with her wishes when possible, but similar to most children, I was hell-bent on doing as I pleased.
Recipesyoursun.com

Easy summer tiramisu doesn't require cooking

I tend to eat a lot of Popsicles for dessert during summer because they’re sweet and cooling when the weather on my back porch is anything but. But I’m not against making something from scratch as long as it doesn’t require turning on the oven. This easy tiramisu fits the...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Pennsylvania Statetalesbuzz.com

Meet a Pennsylvania mom set to lose her unemployment benefits because she can’t send her kid back to school. ‘They should not end any benefits until at least there is a vaccine for all ages.’

On Labor Day, 7.5 million Americans are projected to lose all of their unemployment benefits. One is Amanda Rinehart, 33, a mother in Pennsylvania who left her job to care for her child. With the pandemic still raging and her child too young for a vaccine, she will have to...
RestaurantsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Texas Restaurant Posts Bold Sign On Front Door For Anti-Maskers

A Texas restaurant shared a cheeky sign on their front door for those who don’t want to mask up. As coronavirus cases begin to rise once again, restaurants are beginning to mandate masks again when not seated in their establishments, regardless of vaccination status. Texas restaurant Ellen’s took things a step further with their sign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy