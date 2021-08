Where were you on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2006? More than likely you were at the Old Reservation. With a national audience watching on Fox Sports Net South and a crowd standing in every open nook and cranny at W.K. Brumbach Stadium, Gaffney downed the Bobby Bentley and Willy Korn-led Byrnes Rebels, 28-15. It was just Byrnes’ second loss in its […]