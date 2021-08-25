Cancel
Gaffney, SC

LES GREGORY SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gaffney Football Booster Club recently awarded the Les Gregory Memorial Scholarship to three 2021 Gaffney High graduates. The Booster Club awards these scholarships annually to deserving student-athletes. This year’s winners are Braden Mueller, who is attending Gardner Webb University, Luke Mabry, attending Wofford College, and Brianna Parris, attending USC Upstate. Pictured left to right are booster club president Billy […]

#Scholarships#Wofford College#Football#Gardner Webb University#The Booster Club#Usc Upstate
