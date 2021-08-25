LES GREGORY SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
The Gaffney Football Booster Club recently awarded the Les Gregory Memorial Scholarship to three 2021 Gaffney High graduates. The Booster Club awards these scholarships annually to deserving student-athletes. This year’s winners are Braden Mueller, who is attending Gardner Webb University, Luke Mabry, attending Wofford College, and Brianna Parris, attending USC Upstate. Pictured left to right are booster club president Billy […]www.gaffneyledger.com
