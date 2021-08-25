Text Message Thunderstorm Warning Sent Out For The First Time

I was sitting inside at a doctor's office in Marion yesterday when I felt my cell phone buzz inside my back pocket. I didn't think anything of it at the time. Yes, I knew that there were some storms making their way across Eastern Iowa and just assumed it was one of my daughters asking me why the sky was so dark. It turns out that the message I got was historic, in a way. It was the first text message warning sent out for a high end severe thunderstorm warning.