Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

CoViD-19: Delta Dominates; Deniers Die | No Time For Travel | 'Biden Blueprint' Passes House | Vote NO On California Recall | Photos: San Diego Zoo Safari Park |

sddialedin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know if I mentioned it, but Nova is doing an Animal Conservation Camp with the San Diego Zoo. It was one of the options through the Level Up summer options through San Diego Unified and the *FREE* program has been amazing for us. She did a month of band camp at Canyon Hills High School, then did a female leadership camp called Girls, Inc at Hoover, then her high school did three days of freshman orientation, and for her final week of summer, she gets to do Zoo Camp and I am sooo jealous. Monday and Tuesday were behind-the-scenes days at the Zoo, so they got to feed and scratch the necks of tortoises, go on the platform above the polar bears, and see the penguins from inside their enclosure. The next two days are at San Diego Zoo Safari Park and rumor has it they get to go to the Rhino Conservation Center, which is only kinda barely viewable by the tram and the rhinos are never out when we go in the afternoons. But my jealousy was eating at me so Darren and I went today.

www.sddialedin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Elections
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Elections
San Diego, CA
Health
State
Hawaii State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Elections
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Advisory#Cdc#Delta Dominates#Girls Inc At Hoover#Kilima Point#U S Locations#Covid#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Public Healthjewishaz.com

Jewish funeral planned for Dick Farrel, prominent COVID skeptic who died of the virus

The Florida shock radio host and former Newsmax anchor who died of COVID-19 after spending months telling his followers not to get the vaccine was a Jewish man from Queens. The Aug. 4 death of Dick Farrel, who was 65, has made global headlines because his friends said he urged them to get the vaccine after he fell ill. The private messaging was in stark contrast to his extensive public statements on the virus and vaccines.
California Statesddialedin.com

CoVID-19: Courts Upholding Mask Mandates | Old Globe Adds Vax Requirement | Prop 22 Struck Down | Vote NO On California Recall |

I have barely made a dent in my inbox today, so I'm sure another post will be coming but I just wanted to get this one up while I was still motivated. Darren asked if I wanted to go on an evening hike and I said yes and instead we ended up at Costco, so that's about how my day is going. And if you want evidence that Delta is bad, Costco was out of toilet paper. So it would seem that my numerous predictions that Christmas is Canceled feel more and more accurate every day. Supply chain issues seem to be less about the manufacturing of products, though those seem to be a problem too, but more an issue with a lack of labor as people keep getting sick, especially in the very places we count on to process our food or make us some extra soft and absorbent toilet paper.
California Statesddialedin.com

CoViD-19: FDA Grants Full Authorization of "Comirnaty" FKA Pfizer/BioNTech | Test Positive? Get Your Monoclonal Antibodies | Vote NO On California Recall |

I ruined everything. I decided to watch a tutorial on how to restore my camera, tried all the things, when none of them worked it said to try my camera in safe mode and if that worked I should restore my phone to factory settings, so I backed everything up, reset, and now everything is gone and the camera still doesn't work. It is making me crazy. At the moment I have no social media on my phone and I don't know if I should take it somewhere, call Samsung help, or just call the insurance with ATT and get a new goddamn phone, but it really really sucks. I think I spent 4 hours today trying to fix it, log in, restart, log out, log in, restart, rinse, repeat.
California Statesddialedin.com

CoViD-19: Virus Is Here To Stay | US Surpasses 1000 Daily Deaths (Here We Go Again) | Delta Surge Continues To Ravage | Vote NO On California Recall |

There is a fly in my living room and for the last two hours, the kittens have been stampeding around and jumping around every surface of furniture and ground trying to catch it with no success. It's a fun distraction juxtaposed with the 2 hour Mayo clinic presentation I just watched on the pandemic which basically summarized that we're all fucked. Dr Poland basically said that kids under 12 won't likely get an FDA EUA until January 2022 at the earliest because the FDA requested a larger study cohort and 4 additional months of data, that sending kids to school right now is a massive experiment because historically we already know kids spread illness and being unvaccinated in poor ventilation without masks and without social distancing is a giant recipe for disaster, and that since we have no control of the current virus variant at large, we're setting ourselves up for years of mutations and perhaps complete vaccine evasion at which point we're back to where we were in 2020. So yeah, happy Saturday.
California Statesddialedin.com

CoViD-19: Vax Up | Music Box Requires Vax or Test | Legendary Lestat's Soundman Louis Brazier Passes | Young Sea World Orca Dies | Vote NO On California Recall |

Nova had derby tonight, so Darren and I went to the San Diego Zoo while she skated. It was World Orangutan Day, so I wanted to spend some time with them. But while we were at the mandrills, a helicopter was hovering overhead and all the animals kinda started going crazy and went into their apartment. It remained while we went over to the Orangs. I checked my phone, and Channel 10 was doing a live shot of the candlelight vigil for peace in Afghanistan that was taking place at the fountain in Balboa Park. I wasn't shy about commenting on their Facebook live feed that they were disturbing the primates. I'd like to think that's why they left, though maybe they just needed their live shot and moved on.
California Statesddialedin.com

CoViD-19: Pandemic of the Young | Back To School For SDUSD | IDA Aftermath | War Is Over | Vote NO On California Recall |

I had it in my head that today was going to be a big post about the end of the war in Afghanistan...how I'm glad it is over, how I protested 20 years ago before we went into Iraq and Afghanistan, and how I understand there are still huge consequences to come in the next few days, weeks, months and generations that will include large scale destruction and deaths of innocent people and still, I'm glad it's over. But what it really got me thinking about is how our human brains can't wrap our heads around catastrophe. Like if we sat and thought about 9/11 or the American soldiers killed or the human casualties of all stripes, of innocent people just trying to exist, and then magnify it across the globe where human atrocities exist everywhere, and our brains just can't understand that toll.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
San Diego County, CAKPBS

San Diego County Reports 1,369 COVID-19 Infections, 3 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,369 new COVID-19 infections, eight hospitalizations and three deaths Tuesday. Tuesday's data brings the county's cumulative totals to 334,377 cases and 3,888 fatalities since the pandemic began. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus decreased by five to 653, according to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy