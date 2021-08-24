CoViD-19: Delta Dominates; Deniers Die | No Time For Travel | 'Biden Blueprint' Passes House | Vote NO On California Recall | Photos: San Diego Zoo Safari Park

I don't know if I mentioned it, but Nova is doing an Animal Conservation Camp with the San Diego Zoo. It was one of the options through the Level Up summer options through San Diego Unified and the *FREE* program has been amazing for us. She did a month of band camp at Canyon Hills High School, then did a female leadership camp called Girls, Inc at Hoover, then her high school did three days of freshman orientation, and for her final week of summer, she gets to do Zoo Camp and I am sooo jealous. Monday and Tuesday were behind-the-scenes days at the Zoo, so they got to feed and scratch the necks of tortoises, go on the platform above the polar bears, and see the penguins from inside their enclosure. The next two days are at San Diego Zoo Safari Park and rumor has it they get to go to the Rhino Conservation Center, which is only kinda barely viewable by the tram and the rhinos are never out when we go in the afternoons. But my jealousy was eating at me so Darren and I went today.