Thunes teams with Bank Alfalah to launch real-time payments in Pakistan

The Brazil-based central bank has reportedly planned to regulate digital currencies as the country takes to digital payments, according to coingeek.com. The Central Bank of Brazil has been pushing for friendlier regulations for the sector and in a recent event, its president revealed that the bank is seeking to establish regulatory clarity for digital currencies. Brazil has reportedly been the leader in digital currency adoption in Latin America. This has been despite the lack of a regulatory framework to police the industry, something that it currently is determined to change.