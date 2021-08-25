Cancel
Economy

Thunes teams with Bank Alfalah to launch real-time payments in Pakistan

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunes, a Singapore-based fintech company, has announced a partnership with Pakistan-based bank Alfalah to roll out instant payments to all the banked consumers in Pakistan. This partnership will help Thunes’ customers to enable payments not just to Bank Alfalah’s clients, but to all 57 million of Pakistan’s banked population. It will also work in near-real time, due to Thunes’ digital systems. With the addition of Pakistan, Thunes’ global network will now grow to 113 countries where it can facilitate inbound consumer or business payments.

Economythepaypers.com

Standard Chartered and Linklogis launch trade finance platform

Standard Chartered and Linklogis, a supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, have announced a joint venture to establish Olea, a trade finance origination and distribution platform. The fully digitised platform aims to bring together institutional investors seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Singapore's Honest Bank raises USD 19.7 mln

Singapore-based fintech company Honest Bank has raised USD 19.7 million in its Series A round led by Insignia Ventures Partners and Digital Horizon VC. Additional investor Digital Horizon added USD 5.5 million. Honest Bank aims to become a leader of the credit card market in South-East Asia. The project got off the ground in Indonesia where only 3% of the population have credit cards.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

Digital RMB Used in China’s Futures Market for the First Time. On August 24th, the Dalian Commodity Exchange had paid the fees to Dalian Liangyun Group Storage and Transportation Co., Ltd in the form of digital RMB, making it the first use of digital RMB in China’s futures market. Digital...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Sumit Gupta: CEO at India’s CoinDCX, a Fast-Growing Crypto Exchange and Liquidity Aggregator, Shares Business Strategy

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at CoinDCX, one of India’s largest and most established cryptocurrency exchanges and liquidity aggregators, recently shared important insights exclusively with Crowdfund Insider. Notably, CoinDCX recently finalized a $90 million investment round, becoming India’s first crypto-focused Unicorn. During our conversation, Gupta talked about the fast-evolving digital...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Biometrics Firm Fingerprint Cards AB and Seshaasai, a Smart Card Producer, to Provide Contactless Payment Cards in India, APAC

Biometrics firm, Fingerprint Cards AB, and Seshaasai, an established smart card manufacturer in India with a strong APAC presence, have entered into an agreement “to develop, launch, market, and sell” contactless biometric payment cards in India and the wider APAC region, according to a release. The card will feature Fingerprints’...
Economythepaypers.com

LaCore Payment Technologies launches Buy Now, Pay later through Sezzle

US-based PSP LaCore Payment Technologies has partnered with payments company Sezzle to offer instalment plans for ecommerce transactions. Sezzle is integrated as a payment gateway into the LaCore’s enterprise platform which allows merchants to implement instalments at checkout as an alternative method to traditional credit card options. With today’s buyers...
Economythepaypers.com

Revolut seeks banking licence in Australia

UK-based Revolut has planned for a banking licence in Australia and is engaged in talks with the country's regulator to be allowed to take customer deposits, according to Reuters. Revolut obtained a financial licence for its subsidiary in Australia in 2020 and is registered with the anti-money-laundering agency as digital...
Retailthepaypers.com

Japanese retailer Aeon to launch mobile payments super app

Japan-based retail group Aeon has announced it will launch its mobile payment service Aeon Pay in September 2021. Aeon aims to make its mobile payment service a super app that any retailer can use, and plans to consolidate its online shopping businesses and prepaid cards under Aeon Pay. According to...
NFLnfcw.com

Tapster launches passive payments ring with Fidesmo

EXHIBITOR NEWS: Contactless wearables brand Tapster has launched a ring that uses the Fidesmo Pay platform to enable the wearer to make tokenized contactless payments. “The ring is secure, easy to use and you can bring it everywhere you go,” says Tobias Ericsson, CEO and co-founder of Tapster. “It is also waterproof, which is perfect for the summer.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

RBI Delays Plans To Launch New Payment Network

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has announced it will put a new payment network plan on hold, Mint reported Wednesday (Aug. 25). Citing data safety concerns, the regulator delayed the plan, which would have allowed new entities to create digital payment platforms “and end the National Payments Council of India’s (NPCI) dominance in online transactions,” according to the report.
Economythepaypers.com

Central Bank of Brazil to regulate digital currencies

The Brazil-based central bank has reportedly planned to regulate digital currencies as the country takes to digital payments, according to coingeek.com. The Central Bank of Brazil has been pushing for friendlier regulations for the sector and in a recent event, its president revealed that the bank is seeking to establish regulatory clarity for digital currencies. Brazil has reportedly been the leader in digital currency adoption in Latin America. This has been despite the lack of a regulatory framework to police the industry, something that it currently is determined to change.
Technologythepaypers.com

Payment authentication: 3-D Secure demystified

Why is 3-D Secure considered essential to fighting CNP fraud in the EU and elsewhere, but has only recently started gaining traction in North America after being struck in neutral for years? Reed Taussig, the CEO of Outseer, addresses this question. What the 3DS is going on? While the 3-D...
WorldNEWSBTC

Blockchain Startup In Pakistan Dubbed Bazaar Secures $30 million In Funds

Bazaar Technologies, a Pakistani blockchain marketplace, successfully raised about $30M in Pakistani’s biggest Series A round. An announcement made by Bazaar states that August 24th will be the closing of its raise. It also reveals that Singapore’s Wavemaker Partners and Silicon Valley-based Defy Partners were the leaders of the funding round.
Technologythepaypers.com

Google Pay to let Indian users open fixed deposits on its platform

Google Pay has announced it will be working on offering fixed deposits (FDs) on its platform with the help of a India-based fintech startup Setu. Setu is an application programming interface (API) infrastructure startup, which offers APIs across bill payments, savings, credit, and payments. Initially, the digital payment platform will offer FDs of small finance banks like Equitas Small Finance Bank. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, are also in the pipeline, said a report by Mint. For this, users will have to complete an Aadhaar-based KYC (Know Your Customer) through a one-time password (OTP).
Economythepaypers.com

Open Banking in Brazil: empower consumers, improve competitiveness

What’s the state of Open Banking in Brazil? Gustavo Bresler, Strategy Manager of Quanto, answers this and shares how consumers feel about Open Banking in the following article. Open Banking in Brazil has begun, a big step forward for Brazilian Central Bank’s agenda to foster competition in a market that...
Businessthepaypers.com

NPCI International partners with Mashreq Bank to offer UPI In UAE

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a partnership with UAE-based Mashreq Bank to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the UAE. UPI is an instant real-time payment system developed by NPCI facilitating P2P and P2M transactions. The UPI based mobile application will enable transactions in shops and merchant stores across UAE.
Economythepaypers.com

How can Local Payment Methods meet global merchants' needs

Frank Breuss and Philipp Nieland, the minds behind Nikulipe, reveal how the company’s new solution enables consumers to make cross-border payments while helping global merchants access new markets. Nikulipe is a relatively young player on the market. Can you elaborate on what problem you aim to solve in the payments...
EconomyNEWSBTC

PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.

