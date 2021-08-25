Thunes teams with Bank Alfalah to launch real-time payments in Pakistan
Thunes, a Singapore-based fintech company, has announced a partnership with Pakistan-based bank Alfalah to roll out instant payments to all the banked consumers in Pakistan. This partnership will help Thunes’ customers to enable payments not just to Bank Alfalah’s clients, but to all 57 million of Pakistan’s banked population. It will also work in near-real time, due to Thunes’ digital systems. With the addition of Pakistan, Thunes’ global network will now grow to 113 countries where it can facilitate inbound consumer or business payments.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0