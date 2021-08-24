Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

RHONY: Who is Harry Dubin? Net worth and relationships explored!

By carahoulton
realitytitbit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppearing in an episode of the Real Housewives of New York City on 24th August (well, kinda), fans wonder what Harry Dubin is up to now. It comes after his split with “housewife” Aviva Drescher back in 2005. Several events have happened since then, including Harry dating more than a...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Uchitel
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Real Housewives#The New York Bachelor#Dondarex5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Reveals The 1 Person She’s Not In Touch With From Real Housewives Of New York

No one can deny that Season 12 of Real Housewives of New York was a tough one for Dorinda Medley. Where was the bubbly, happy Dorinda? That season she was angry and abrasive. She targeted RHONY co-star Tinsley Mortimer constantly. Dorinda called out Tinsley for not being authentic like all the other Housewives. Tinsley announced […] The post Dorinda Medley Reveals The 1 Person She’s Not In Touch With From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Eboni K. Williams Says She Was “Embarrassed And Hurt And Disappointed” By Ramona Singer

This season of Real Housewives of New York has an identity crisis. The first Black Housewife on the franchise, Eboni K. Williams, has tried to educate her co-stars about racial issues. It just doesn’t work with Ramona Singer. Eboni isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She stated, “Frankly, I was not going to tiptoe around […] The post Eboni K. Williams Says She Was “Embarrassed And Hurt And Disappointed” By Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYnickiswift.com

The Truth About That Controversial RHONY Rumor

Is "The Real Housewives of New York City" going with a brand new cast for next season?. Rumors about the cast shakeup have swirled around social media for some time. As for the gossip, despite rumors to the contrary, Ramona Singer is reportedly the only New York Housewife "performing in key demographics" — and new cast member Eboni K. Williams has "commercially helped the show" thanks to being discussed on "The View," according to celeb gossip Instagram Deux Moi (per fan account @bravobreakingnews). Per the rumors, Luann de Lesseps would remain on in a part-time role, since NBC reportedly has a "financial stake" in her cabaret show. To make things even more interesting, the fan account claimed that Bravo is trying to bring back Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel. All in all, Ramona, Eboni, Bethenny and Tinsley would reportedly return along with three new Housewives.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Talks the 'RHOC' Refresh and Future of 'RHONY' (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen is addressing Housewives fan concerns from coast to coast. A few cities in the now 15-year-old franchise hit a hiccup in the last year or so, thanks mostly to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the executive producer of the shows says the powers that be are correcting course. That's evident by the re-addition of Heather Dubrow to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Bravo announced in June that the RHOC veteran would return to the show for season 16, after exiting the series in 2016.
TV & Videosarchitecturaldigest.com

Real Housewives of New York Fans Can Now Book a Stay at Blue Stone Manor

For fans of the Real Housewives of New York, there is probably no home more iconic than Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor. From the time she joined the cast during season 7 to her departure after last year's season 12, the seven bedroom Tudor-style mansion was the site of many a drama-filled weekend getaway with mainstay cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan, and the other ladies who have come and gone over the years.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Former 'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Acting Like A Diva During Negotiations With Bravo Over Return To Show

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly in deep talks to return to The Real Housewives of New York (for a third time), but she's apparently not making it easy on Bravo executives. An anonymous insider recently told celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi that the 50-year-old RHONY OG-turned-Skinnygirl mogul was willing to come back to the show under certain conditions — she's allegedly demanding an executive producer credit (which in theory would mean more money) and also apparently wants the luxury of filming only three days a week.
New York City, NYETOnline.com

'RHONY' Cast Closes Out Season 13 by Letting Go of the Negative -- Watch a Finale Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Opa! It's out with the old (energy) and in with the new on The Real Housewives of New York City's season 13 finale, and ET has your exclusive sneak peek. The core cast is gathered together one last time to take part in the Greek tradition of breaking plates, which is said to banish evil spirits so long as the break is accompanied by a wish for good luck. The ladies -- Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney -- all take turns smashing stoneware while setting intentions for where they'd like their lives to go in the future.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Says It Was A “Joke” For Barbara Kavovit To Run For Mayor Of NYC

Ramona Singer is like a poorly-wrapped but really amazing Christmas gift, and has been since the first season of the Real Housewives of New York. She has a bad habit of saying the wrong things and over apologizing so that no one gets mad at her. She’s a staunch supporter of other women — like […] The post Ramona Singer Says It Was A “Joke” For Barbara Kavovit To Run For Mayor Of NYC appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘RHONY’ Season 14 Update: Who’s Coming Back? Who’s Been Fired?

Rumors about the fate of RHONY have been swirling for weeks. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the show is currently on a two-month hiatus. This has not helped the cancellation rumors. Insiders close to production denied the rumors and claimed that the show will be back on its feet in no time. But the biggest issue that it has is finding new footing.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who won the veto on Big Brother 23? Challenge results revealed!

The veto challenge on Big Brother has officially been secured by a winner, which gives a houseguest the power to remove a nomination. As Big Brother 23 gets well underway, the vetos are officially being secured, and viewers are eager to find out who won the first of the season.
Relationship AdviceThe Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Wedding Chapel: It's Complete! And Beautiful!

Mere days before Amy Roloff is set to walk down the aisle with Chris Marek, we have our first look at exactly where she'll be walking down the aisle... Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World patriarch announce to his many Instagram followers that he's completed work on Amy's wedding chapel.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy