The Latest: Britain says Kabul mission to finish by Aug. 31

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Britain’s foreign minister says he can’t give a “precise timeline” about the end of U.K. evacuation flights from Afghanistan, but the mission will be over by Aug. 31. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “it’s clear that the troops will be withdrawn by the end of the month.”. U.S....

accesswdun.com

