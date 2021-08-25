Cancel
California, PA

LISTEN: Deniss Martinez on Indigenous science and cultural fire practices

By EHN Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeniss Martinez joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast to discuss the importance of incorporating Indigenous knowledge into wildfire management. Martinez, a PhD candidate at UC Davis in the Graduate Group in Ecology and an alum of the Agents of Change program, talks about working with the Karuk Tribe, learning about the value and depth of forests from knowledge keepers, and how fire is crucial to many Western landscapes but has been mismanaged for decades.

