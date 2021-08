Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with the number seven, but with Edinson Cavani currently occupying the shirt at Man Utd, what number will he wear?. Cristiano Ronaldo has now made a sensational return to his former home of Old Trafford, having signed for Manchester United for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) fee with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).