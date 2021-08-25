Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks To Watch This Week

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Investors had plenty of news to chew on coming into this week, but the fresh highs printed by the major indices on Monday told them all they needed to know. For now at least, equities are still in risk-on mode, inflation concerns are dissipating, and there’s no sign of a taper tantrum on the horizon.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Inc Lrb#Arete Research#Nvda#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Not every stock that you invest in will go on to be a big winner, but owning just a handful of stocks that deliver decades-long winning streaks can produce life-changing returns -- if you hold on patiently. Consider that Microsoft delivered a total return of roughly 26,600% over the last 30 years. Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq set to hit record highs as taper fears calm

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set to hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Technology-related stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corp...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Soared This Week

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) surged this week after Nasdaq announced that it would add the cloud security leader to one of its most popular stock indexes. As of the market close on Thursday, CrowdStrike's stock price was up 17%. So what. CrowdStrike joined the Nasdaq-100 index on Thursday. It replaced...
Stocksinvesting.com

Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology (HK: 1024 ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) Health...
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 5 Health Care Stocks to Watch Now

5 Top Health Care Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist. With the global rebound in coronavirus cases courtesy of the highly infectious Delta variant, health care stocks appear to be back in play. If anything, focus on this sector of the stock market would be higher than ever. When you consider the recent alarming updates from health care experts about the pandemic, this would make sense. Earlier today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the former Obama-era health advisor, said that the pandemic is far from “dying out”. He cites the remaining at-risk group consisting of children under the age of 12 as a key factor for this outlook. This would line up with the recent data suggesting that new COVID hospital admissions for kids are at an all-time high.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Chemical Stocks to Add in Your Portfolio

In the week of August 27, the benchmark index Nifty was up 1.55% on a week-on-week basis. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 2.14%. During the comparable period, Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.92% while Nifty Smallcap 250 soared 1.82%. The year 2021 saw several multi-baggers. Notably, chemical sector stocks were front runners in these wealth creators. After taking a deep dive into the smallcap and midcap chemical stocks universe, we zeroed in on two companies that have done well in the past and should continue to create wealth for investors in the near term.
Stocksinvesting.com

NetEase, Moderna Fall in Premarket; Affirm Soars on Amazon Tie-Up

Investing.com -- Here are some of the most eye-catching movers in premarket trading on Monday, 30th August. Please refresh for updates. Affirm stock (NASDAQ:AFRM) climbed 40% after the fintech announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which will allow it to offer its ‘buy now, pay later’ option to the online retailer’s customers.
investing.com

Salesforce.com: Amid Acquisition-Fueled Growth The Stock Is Bouncing Back

After years of mistrust, Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM ) is slowly winning back investor confidence. The stock is currently trading close to the highest level it hit almost a year ago, helped by surging demand for its software and cloud-based services. In its Q2 earnings report for fiscal year 2022, released...
Stocksinvesting.com

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) WDFC has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because WDFC recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom. What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?. A hammer chart pattern is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

The growing demand for gaming hardware is going to be a secular catalyst for Corsair Gaming. Skyworks Solutions is firing on all cylinders thanks to the growth in 5G smartphones and the increasing demand for wireless connectivity. AMD's market share gains and additional catalysts such as gaming consoles make it...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The slump was sparked by the insurance company's latest earnings announcement, which revealed new profit pressures and a cautious outlook by the management...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hover at Fresh Record Highs as Energy Powers Ahead

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday climbed to intraday record highs supported by an energy-led bid in cyclicals amid easing investor jitters about a slowing global economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.27% to an intraday record of 4,492.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.20%, or 70...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
GamblingPosted by
Benzinga

The Lotto Goes Digital: Watch Out For These Small Stocks

Like almost everything consumed and serviced, the American lottery is adapting to the world wide web. That is, the industry is going online, according to recent reporting by Modern Retail. The move comes as many states, including Michigan, Georgia and Illinois, have already made online lottery legal for residents. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy