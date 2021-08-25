3 Stocks To Watch This Week

5 Top Health Care Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist. With the global rebound in coronavirus cases courtesy of the highly infectious Delta variant, health care stocks appear to be back in play. If anything, focus on this sector of the stock market would be higher than ever. When you consider the recent alarming updates from health care experts about the pandemic, this would make sense. Earlier today, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the former Obama-era health advisor, said that the pandemic is far from “dying out”. He cites the remaining at-risk group consisting of children under the age of 12 as a key factor for this outlook. This would line up with the recent data suggesting that new COVID hospital admissions for kids are at an all-time high.