For visitors based out of Raykjavik and only staying in Iceland for a few days, the most common route to see a lot of what the country offers is the Golden Circle. In a relatively short drive from the capital, you’re able to see cliffs, waterfalls and geothermic areas. That checks off many of the boxes people look for from a trip to Iceland so the sites along the route are also the most famous tourist attractions in the country. For those who don’t have a car, it’s a popular route for tour companies who make it a day trip with set times to spend at each location.