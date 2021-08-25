English language students inspire new learning strategies for the classroom
English language learners are a growing and vital component of the American classroom. In southern California, educators found that the strategies used to teach children a new language were beneficial for all kinds of learners – from the low-achieving to the gifted. The program GLAD — Guided Language Acquisition Design — was developed to both assist second language instructors and provide a collection of best practices for all classrooms.www.islandssounder.com
