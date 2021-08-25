Orcas Rotary’s Pickleball tournament raises over $5K
Submitted by Jeanne McPherson, President, Orcas Rotary. In spite of the windy weekend, pickleball competitors rallied for some great matches at Buck Park on Aug. 14 and 15, Orcas Rotary's 4th Annual Pickleball Tournament raised more than $5,000, with most of the proceeds targeted for scholarships for graduating high school seniors and support for the Orcas Community Resource Center. Enthusiastic spectators kept spirits high. A good time was had by all.
