Orcas Rotary’s Pickleball tournament raises over $5K

By News
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Jeanne McPherson, President, Orcas Rotary. In spite of the windy weekend, pickleball competitors rallied for some great matches at Buck Park on Aug. 14 and 15, Orcas Rotary’s 4th Annual Pickleball Tournament raised more than $5,000, with most of the proceeds targeted for scholarships for graduating high school seniors and support for the Orcas Community Resource Center. Enthusiastic spectators kept spirits high. A good time was had by all.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Stafford
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Max Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orcas Island#Island Park#Charity#Orcas Rotary#The Pickle Award#Island Thyme#Doe Bay Wine Co#Gudgell Properties#Llc#Island Petroleum#Orcas Food Co Op
