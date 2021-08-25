Orcas Rotary’s Pickleball tournament raises over $5K

ENGLEWOOD — Anyone who wants to try some good food and help the homeless can stop by On the Spot Window Tint on Saturday. Yany Alonso opened On the Spot in November in the Gulf Cove area, 7630 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte. Understanding it’s tricky to launch a business during a pandemic, she wanted to give back to the community. While it brings exposure to the business, these events also help people who is suffering, she said.