5 Ways to Examine Your Spotify Listening Habits
It is always a fun treat checking out the insights into which artists, tracks and genres filled your year, when Spotify release the annual Spotify Wrapped. However, if you can’t wait until December to have a look over your Spotify statistics, here are 5 of the best third-party apps to connect to your Spotify to view your top artists and tracks as well as help you get a better understanding of your overall listening habits.www.collegenews.com
Comments / 0