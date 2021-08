Tyler, The Creator put on a stirring performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival, which included performing his controversial track, "Tron Cat." Tyler closed out the second day of the fest, which is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago. The Igor rapper performed a nearly one hour and 30 minute set, running through of slew of tracks from entire his catalog. About 40 minutes into the show, Tyler performed the song "Tron Cat." Originally appearing on Tyler's debut album, Goblin, the song features lyrics that had a hand in getting the Cali rapper protested against early in his career including deplorable lines like "Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome," and “I fuck bitches with no permission.”