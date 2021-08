In each state, there’s always that one particular city whose drivers are notorious for their rude behavior. Driving in the city is no easy feat. From dodging cyclists and pedestrians to sitting through never-ending congestion, urban driving presents unique challenges that can make even the most seasoned drivers nervous. Not only are these stressors commonplace in urban environments, but they can lead to impatient or irate drivers who lose their restraint and engage in rude behavior on the roads, ranging from cutting off another driver or pedestrian to a hit-and-run. No matter the infraction, one thing is for certain: this rude behavior behind the wheel is disrespectful, dangerous, and even sometimes life-threatening.