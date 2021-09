A Clarksville man was charged after he ran from police during a burglary investigation on Rose Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a burglary in progress and 18-year-old Ladarius Radford, along with several juveniles, ran from the home. Radford was stopped by Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and was found to have a substantial amount of marijuana.