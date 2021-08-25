Biden dug in on Afghanistan deadline, official states
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his deadline next week for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan, an administration official said Tuesday. The decision is seen as reflecting a growing fear of extremist attacks at the Kabul airport but also opens Biden to domestic political complaints of caving to Taliban demands and of potentially leaving some Americans and Afghan allies behind.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0