German business confidence dips for second consecutive month

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has declined for the second consecutive month as concerns about lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and supply bottlenecks cloud companies' outlook, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday. The Ifo institute said its confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 99.4 points in...

