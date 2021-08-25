Library Closure for Service Improvements
The Santa Monica Public Library is working on upgrades to our library management software to improve the customer experience of library patrons. For the new software to launch on September 2, 2021, all SMPL locations will be closed Monday, August 30 to Wednesday, September 1, 2021 to facilitate the transition. There are other impacts all library patrons should be aware of as we make these upgrades. Here’s what you need to know:www.santamonica.gov
