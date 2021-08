For some, burritos are more than food — they’re a lifestyle. As you’ll find in the other stories in our very ambitious burrito package, there are countless ways to appreciate one of Mexico’s most beloved culinary imports, though I would argue that merely eating one is the most minor way to show your appreciation. The actual burrito is gone in a flash, leaving you with only memories and a sticky film of salsa on your fingertips. For the die-hard fans, you need to wear them; affix them to your collar; hang tributes to them throughout your home. In pursuit of total burrito saturation, here’s our guide to the best nonedible burrito merch on the internet.