Giants' Brandon Belt: Blasts two homers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelt went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI on Tuesday against the Mets. Belt tallied hits in each of his first three at-bats, two of which went for home runs. He now has 19 long balls on the season, with eight having come since he was activated from the injured list Aug. 5. Despite the power surge, he's hitting just .226 in that span with only four hits that didn't clear the fence. Overall, Belt is hitting .247/.355/.556 across 262 plate appearances for the season.

