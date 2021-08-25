Cancel
Baseball

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Steals two bases in loss

 5 days ago

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a single and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Nationals. Someone clearly read their scouting report. Entering play Tuesday, Nationals' starter Erick Fedde had given up 12 stolen bases, tied for fourth most in all of baseball. Chisholm took advantage, swiping second after reaching on a fielding error in the first and hitting his way aboard before pilfering another bag in the third. The 23-year-old now has 15 stolen bases on the season to go along with a .255 batting average and 14 home runs.

