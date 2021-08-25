Cancel
Internet

How to Get More Likes on Facebook Page: 11 Powerful Tactics That Works

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: How to Get More Likes on Facebook Page: 11 Powerful Tactics That Works (famoid.com) The number one question every social media marketer, entrepreneur, and solopreneur asks themselves is:. “How do I get more likes?”. And when the social media platform is Facebook, they tend to ask this...

www.snntv.com

PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Here are The Top 44 Viral Videos of the Week

This is Happening has posted their weekly top viral videos and this week’s compilation has it all from dumb decisions to bad ideas to the cutest pets you’ll see all week. You can see “This is Happening” videos on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Like this story? See more...
ReligionRegister-Guard

Opinion: Facebook posts prayers? Heavens, no!

On June 17, 2016, I suggested in this space that Facebook could build community by adding a button indicating prayer on each posting. Users regularly ask for recommendations, so why not prayers? Not every problem is remedied with advice. Sometimes solidarity is what we need most. Prayer has a long history of providing that.
Internetwearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Removes Network Of Russian Accounts That Sought To Promote Anti-vaccine Propaganda | Voice Of America

Facebook reported Tuesday that it had removed a network of accounts from Russia that was linked to a marketing company that aimed to recruit influencers to push anti-vaccine content. The social media company said it had banned accounts connected to Fazze, a UK-registered subsidiary of AdNow marketing firm, which primarily operated from Russia, for violating its policy against foreign interference. Facebook said the campaign used its platforms primarily to target audiences in India, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, the United States. Company researchers called the campaign a “disinformation laundry,” creating misleading articles and petitions on forums such as Reddit, Medium, and Change.org, and using fake accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to amplify the content. USA Facebook anti-disinformation tools Facebook strengthens its tools to combat misinformation. John F. Burnett reports from Voice of America in Washington, DC Facebook said that while most of the campaign failed, it appeared to be intended to involve paid influencers and these posts attracted “some limited attention.” False claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and vaccines have proliferated on social media sites in recent months. Major tech firms like Facebook have come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration of President Joe Biden, who say the spread of lies online about vaccines is making it harder to fight the pandemic. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Congress & CourtsThe Next Web

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TechRadar

TikTok is testing Snapchat-like Stories feature

TikTok seems to be the latest one to join in the bandwagon of social media platforms that have got implemented Snapchat-like Stories. Like any other platform, the Stories on TikTok will also be ephemeral and will vanish automatically in 24 hours. The feature was first spotted by a social media...
Internethypebeast.com

Facebook Has Deleted More Than 20 Million Posts for COVID-19 Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram have removed more than 20 million posts for violating their policies on COVID-19-related misinformation in the second quarter, Facebook said in its community standards enforcement report on Wednesday. In addition, the social media giant said that it deleted more than 3,000 accounts, pages and groups for repeatedly...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vax Doctor Goes Wildly Viral on YouTube, Facebook

A video of a man saying COVID-19 vaccines makes COVID worse at an Indiana city’s school board meeting is going massively viral on YouTube and Facebook—despite these platforms pledging to combat misinformation about the coronavirus. Dan Stock calls himself a "functional family medicine physician" and claims to be trained in...
Internetthesfnews.com

Get Off Social Media People

UNITED STATES—Oh, social media how the times have changed before the invention of the internet where platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Tik Tok and so many others people conversed. We had times that we talked to people, we wrote letters, we engaged in conversation and we actually talked to people. That does not even seem to exist anymore because we are all glued to our phones and being immersed in social media focused on what everyone else is doing instead of focusing their energy on the here and now.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

Facebook’s blatant TikTok clone is coming to the US

Facebook has never been content with just being the biggest social media platform on the planet. For some reason, the company feels it’s necessary to develop new products almost constantly, and it has a tendency to draw inspiration from other successful platforms. This time, the social giant has its sights...
InternetPosted by
Vice

Instagram Shuts Down Fake Likes Factory

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Instagram recently sent a cease and desist demand to a site that sold fake likes and engagement on the platform, prompting the site to shut down in response, according to a person involved in the site and confirmation from Instagram.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Does TikTok Really Pay Creators?

TikTok, the short-form video-sharing platform owned by Chinese tech powerhouse ByteDance, launched in the fall of 2016. Whereas ByteDance isn’t yet publicly traded, the Chinese version of the app is said to be considering an IPO, likely on a Chinese exchange. Article continues below advertisement. Business Insider delved into the...
KidsDiscover Mag

Please, Please Like Me! Social Media Poses Unique Danger to Kids, Experts Say

In March, Buzzfeed reported that Facebook is designing a version of Instagram for kids under age 13. Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app that's owned by Facebook, is currently limited to people over the age of 13. The new app seems to be intended as a solution to the problem of kids who lie about their age in order to create Instagram accounts. In a July 27 statement, Pavni Diwanji, Facebook’sVP of Youth Products, said, “We believe that encouraging [tweens] to use an experience that is age appropriate and managed by parents is the right path.”

