The Top Cars and SUVs for Families in 2021 (Including Electric!)

Electric power-steering can suck the fun out of anything. That's why you won't find it in the new Frontier. Power steering may have come a long way from its early, over-boosted days, but even in 2021, many cars have steering calibrated to feel as lively as dancing with a mannequin. This is especially true in pickups, where drivers' priorities generally lie more with not getting tuckered out by their hefty vehicles than feeling the nuances of the tarmac. One can have it both ways, though, as the 2022 Nissan Frontier has improved on almost all of its predecessor's strengths, one of them being steering feel, making Nissan's renewed midsize pickup feel more agile than any other truck in its class.