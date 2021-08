Investors often purchase bonds for recurring income and as a hedge against stock market volatility. Most bonds are initially sold “at par,” which means that they’re sold at face value. After the original sale, the value of bonds fluctuates based on interest rates, the credit rating of the issuer and economic trends that affect interest rates. When a bond is sold below its face value, it is known as a “discount bond.” In this article, we’ll define discount bonds, how they’re affected by interest rates and how they compare to premium bonds. An experienced financial advisor can help you sort through the myriad of options available to fixed-income investors.