The team at kengo kuma and associates unveils the intricate interior of its SHANG XIA retail store in beijing. the design stands as an homage to the spirit of the fashion brand, owned by Hermès, which celebrates traditional chinese craftsmanship while translating it into a present-day sensibility. the space is organized by sculptural partitions, defined by their rhythmic array of loosely spaced, diamond-shaped glass bricks. the luminous bricks, each 5.5 inches by 2 inches, leave the compact interior with a feeling of openness and lightness and allow the visitor to gaze beyond the shelving and across the entire space.