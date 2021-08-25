Cancel
Law Enforcement

Claudia Lawrence: Police search gravel pits near home in York

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives looking for missing university chef announced the operation started at the Sand Hutton gravel pits about eight miles from Ms. Lawrence’s home in York. Claudia’s mother spoke of her distress after police announced the new search saying: ‘I have been waiting for closure for a long time but I remain in the dark about what has sparked this investigation and it’s obviously a very distressing time.’

