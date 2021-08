The USC Trojans enter the 2021 season coming off of an undefeated regular season and nearly coming all the way back against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Trojans will feel like they have a lot to prove and they’re entering the year having pulled off quite the recruiting coup in landing the nation’s no. 1 overall recruit in defensive lineman Korey Foreman. It’s been a while since USC landed the nation’s top player. This is surely what Heritage Hall wanted to see out of head coach Clay Helton in addition to undefeated regular seasons.