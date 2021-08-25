Cancel
Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox hold on to beat Twins 11-9

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with a 11-9 victory over the last-place Minnesota Twins. Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game. Boston opened a 9-3 lead. The Twins scored four in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-8 before Kiké Hernández hit a two-run homer in the eighth for insurance. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, and Josh Donaldson added a solo shot in the ninth off closer Matt Barnes to cut Boston’s lead to 11-9. Barnes walked the next two batters before ex-Twin Hansel Robles got three outs for his 11th save.

