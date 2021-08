The Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market continues in the fast lane, with 6,703 plugin registrations logged last month. That meant that last month’s PEV share of the overall passenger auto market was 25% (16% BEV), pulling the year-to-date PEV share to 21% (11% BEV) and the total tally to 38,787 units. The market share is still down compared to last year’s result (25%), but I expect that won’t be for long, as the market share should be growing throughout the year, and maybe surpassing last year’s result by November.