Dr. Lawrence R. Bailey
Aransas Pass – Dr. Lawrence R. Bailey passed away on August 19, 2021. He was 64. Dr. Bailey was born in Louisville, Kentucky on November 15, 1955 to Gretchen (Wallbrecht) and Lawrence Ray Bailey, Sr. He resided in Aransas Pass for seven years where he fulfilled his wish to practice in a small town. Dr. Bailey’s practice of 40 years began in Indiana, Dallas and ultimately, Aransas Pass. He loved his wife, family, grandchildren, the patients he cared for, his animals, golf, softball and an occasional cigar. Dr. Bailey will missed by all who knew him.www.aransaspassprogress.com
Comments / 0