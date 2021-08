RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Sixteen-year-old Dunya Walizada last saw her parents at the gate of Kabul’s airport. It was a seething crush of people. “We lost my family,” she recounted Tuesday afternoon, sitting outside a hangar on Ramstein Air Base, the largest U.S. Air Force base in Europe and now an evacuation hub for thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban advance. “I don’t know if they are alive, where they are. I don’t have any information.”