No.: 21-4-00655-34-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ELIZABETH ANN HOOVER, Deceased. The Administrator named below has been duly appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, as well as file the original claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Administrator is served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.