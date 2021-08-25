5 Games to Teach Self-Regulation in Your Child

Since our world is dynamic and changes rapidly, we cannot say for sure which professions will be in demand in five or ten years. According to “The Future of Jobs Report” by World Economic Forum, by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines. At the same time, 97 million new jobs may appear, and these roles should be more adapted to the emerging division of labour between humans, machines, and algorithms. Needless to say, all these trends create a highly uncertain outlook for the future job market.